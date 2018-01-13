PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain's Stylish New Home Kit for 2018/19 Season Is Leaked Online

Paris Saint-Germain's new home kit for the 2018/19 season was recently leaked online, thanks to Footy Headlines.

The new kit is very stylish and is certainly an upgrade on the current home strip. PSG are likely to be back wearing Ligue 1 champions patches on their kit for next season, with the French giants currently nine points ahead of second place Monaco.

Image by Glenn Doyle





Rumors have circulated over the future of star man Neymar Jr. recently, with talk of a move to La Liga Real Madrid increasingly gathering pace, and it could be the case that the Brazilian won't get the chance to wear this new stylish kit as he would be wearing the white of Los Blancos next season.

Next up for PSG is a tricky trip away to Nantes on Sunday night, and they could potentially open up a 12 point gap at the top with a win.