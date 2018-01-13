PHOTOS: Man Utd Star Captures Teammate Running From Wildlife in Dubai Animal Park

Manchester United have been enjoying their mid-season training camp in Dubai ahead of a Premier League clash against Stoke on Monday, with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard seen getting up close and personal with a baby tiger.

However, star striker Romelu Lukaku wasn't as comfortable around the animals as his United teammates and the Belgian striker was captured running away from the wildlife.

Paul Pogba feeding and cuddling a baby tiger is just the perfect sight 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/iKcdxIu9g0 — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) January 13, 2018

Pogba was captured by Lingard feeding a baby white tiger, with the England international also posing for a picture himself.

The images, which were captured on Lingard's Instagram story, also show Lukaku running away from Dubai's wildlife, with the Belgian striker's screams being met with a chorus of laughter from his Manchester United teammates.

Seriously looks like a tough training camp doesn’t it Jesse 😂 pic.twitter.com/RBZhEmvA0G — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) January 13, 2018

I think it’s fair to say Romelu Lukaku was less keen on petting the animals... pic.twitter.com/X4MBa1B2lW — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) January 13, 2018

Manchester United will be coming into their clash with Stoke City off the back of some impressive form, with the Red Devils unbeaten in the league since the Manchester derby.

José Mourinho's side will also be boosted by the form of Stoke, who are without a manager following the sacking of Mark Hughes.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Eddie Niedzwiecki has taken charge of the Potters as their caretaker manager, with his only full managerial experience coming with the Arsenal U23 side over 10 years ago.