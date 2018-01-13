RB Leipzig Manager Insists Naby Keita Will Finish the Season With the Bundesliga Side

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has said that Naby Keita is keen to remain with the German club until the end of the season.

Liverpool secured a transfer for the player last summer, but agreed that he would stay put for the entirety of the present campaign before joining them in June.

Welcome to Liverpool Football Club, Naby Keïta. Replacing Coutinho with both Van Dijk & Keïta is outstanding business. Credit where due, even more so for paying the premium to acquire his services 6 months early. A boyhood LFC fan. A complete midfielder. Give him the no.8 shirt. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) January 13, 2018

However, there are claims of the club pushing for an earlier move in the wake of Philippe Coutinho's sale to Barcelona. There are also reports claiming that Keita already wants out and isn't happy with the current situation at Leipzig.

The player strengthened suggestions of him completing his move in January by registering a company in the UK on Friday

'NK8 LIMITED' was registered on the Companies House website, with Naby Deco Keita and Bjorn Alexander Bezemer listed as officers.

Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams tweeted the following after the news broke, saying: “Information from within Leipzig this evening that Naby Keita will become a Liverpool player on Sunday."

Information from within Leipzig this evening that Naby Keita will become a Liverpool player on Sunday — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) January 12, 2018

Rangnick, though, has insisted that the attacker wants to stay with the club for the remainder of the season, quoted by the Express as saying: "[Naby Keita] wants to leave us in the summer.





"He will play with us until the end of the season. He is starting today. There isn't more to say."

Bundesliga expert Lee Price has also told the Express that the player's actions on Saturday could be a big indicator of his intent.

"Leipzig don't play at home for another two weeks after this one and it's likely what happens here could be a big indicator of Keita's mindset," he said.

"We saw Coutinho wave to all corners of Anfield days before he was sold to Barcelona and Keita could do the same. While the last few weeks have been difficult, it's a club he holds in high regard and he wants to go out in good grace. He doesn't want to be remembered with any bad feelings."