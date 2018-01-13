Real Madrid have reportedly put PSG star Neymar at the top of their summer transfer wishlist, with a fee of £357m said to be enough to secure the Brazilian's signature.

Reported by Spanish newspaper Marca, Madrid are set to break the bank once again and bring in yet another Galatico, and this time it will be somewhat of a controversial transfer.

Having already played for bitter rivals Barcelona, a move to the Bernabeu could not be the best idea for Neymar - if history is anything to go by. It is unlikely that a pig's head will be thrown at the Brazilian, but there would be some unrest and hatred toward Neymar from the fans of the Catalan giants.

The 25-year-old moved to France last summer for £198m, and even though PSG have an abundance of cash at their disposal, if they were to sell Neymar for the reported £357m they would stand to make an amazing amount of profit - which could then be used for a possible replacement such as Eden Hazard.

As for Real, they are struggling in the league at the moment. They currently sit in fourth position, 16 points behind Barcelona. A tricky test in the Champions League awaits them in the shape of PSG, in what could be an audition for Neymar against his next potential employers.