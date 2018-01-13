Real Madrid Surprisingly the Most Miserly Club Among Europe's Elite This Season

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been revealed to be the club who have spent the least amount of cash this season.

Los Blancos have grown quite famous for the thrashing out of huge sums, but have taken a step back while other clubs sign the huge cheques this term.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The sum of €2.4bn has been spent by only 14 clubs so far this season, yet the Champions League holders account for just a fraction, with just €42.5m forked out on their end.

Real only bought Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos last summer, and are seemingly straying from the spending habits that has seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale join the club in the past.

Club Amount Spent (€)
Barcelona 312.5m
Man City 249.3m
PSG 238m
Chelsea 216.8m
Milan 194.5m
Liverpool 167.8m
Man Utd 164.4m
Juventus 151.4m
Bayern 116.5m
Atletico Madrid 102m
Inter 80.5m
Arsenal 55.1m
Real Madrid 42.5m

Data Courtesy of Marca.

They are now looking to bring in younger players on the cheap, and over the past two seasons have netted €84m off sales.


Their rivals Barcelona, however, have already spent €312.5m, purchasing the likes of Paulinho, Ousmane Dembele, and more recently Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and AC Milan are also among the heaviest spenders in Europe, having brought in several players during the summer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters