Real Madrid Surprisingly the Most Miserly Club Among Europe's Elite This Season

La Liga giants Real Madrid have been revealed to be the club who have spent the least amount of cash this season.

Los Blancos have grown quite famous for the thrashing out of huge sums, but have taken a step back while other clubs sign the huge cheques this term.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The sum of €2.4bn has been spent by only 14 clubs so far this season, yet the Champions League holders account for just a fraction, with just €42.5m forked out on their end.

Real only bought Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos last summer, and are seemingly straying from the spending habits that has seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale join the club in the past.

Club Amount Spent (€) Barcelona 312.5m Man City 249.3m PSG 238m Chelsea 216.8m Milan 194.5m Liverpool 167.8m Man Utd 164.4m Juventus 151.4m Bayern 116.5m Atletico Madrid 102m Inter 80.5m Arsenal 55.1m Real Madrid 42.5m

Data Courtesy of Marca.

They are now looking to bring in younger players on the cheap, and over the past two seasons have netted €84m off sales.





Their rivals Barcelona, however, have already spent €312.5m, purchasing the likes of Paulinho, Ousmane Dembele, and more recently Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and AC Milan are also among the heaviest spenders in Europe, having brought in several players during the summer window.