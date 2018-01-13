Lionel Messi will earn around €2m-a-week after putting pen to paper on a new deal at the Camp Nou, with his earnings reportedly split between wages and image rights, according to Football Leaks (via Media Part).

The Argentine international recently signed a new deal with Barcelona amidst constant transfer rumours around his future. Messi's new deal will see him stay at the club until 2021, extending his 18-year spell in Catalonia by another three seasons.

It was initially reported that Messi would pocket €500k-a-week in his new deal. However, this latest leak around his wages shows just how far off that initial estimate could have been.

With Messi's income split between set wages and image rights, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn around €71m-a-year through his wages alone - making up a total of 85% of his income.

The last 15% comes from image rights, with a €70m bonus waiting for the 30-year-old if he sees out his latest contract.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Messi has been in mesmerising form this season, scoring 22 goals and claiming 10 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

The Argentine winger has been instrumental yet again in La Liga, helping the Blaugrana claim a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona smashed Celta Vigo 5-0 in their recent Copa del Rey match to progress into the quarter finals, with Messi making his first appearance in the competition this season.

The Argentine star scored two quickfire goals to put Barca into a comfortable position early on, with Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Ivan Rakitić putting the icing on the cake for the Blaugrana.