Tottenham's Harry Kane Reveals the One Player He Would Love to Have Played Alongside

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Tottenham striker Harry Kane named the one player he would love to have played alongside above all others, picking out Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo. No, not that one, the Brazilian one!

Kane has been in great form for Spurs this season, scoring 26 goals in 27 appearances for his club, which includes a hat-trick in the Champions League against Apoel Nicosia in September.

His great form has even seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid, who have reportedly made him their prime transfer target in 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages

It is a former Los Blancos star that Kane has admitted to wanting to be in a strike partnership with, former Brazil forward Ronaldo. Speaking to ESPN, when asked which former striker he would have loved to partner, the 24-year-old said: "Brazilian Ronaldo. His ability, his all-round game was incredible. He had everything: pace, power, finishing, skills, passing.

"I didn't get to watch a lot of him on TV growing up but when I've watched YouTube and highlights of clips from the past, I'd have loved to have played alongside him."

The England international also said he has targeted matching the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in their success, but admitted it comes with sacrifices. Speaking about Ronaldo and Messi, he said: "They've been such good players over the last ten years or so, and dominated football and rightly so. 

"They'll go down as two of the best ever players. To even be up there and beat them is something I'm proud of. For me, it's about doing it every year. Not just beating them but winning as many trophies as they've won."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters