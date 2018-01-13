Tottenham's Harry Kane Reveals the One Player He Would Love to Have Played Alongside

Tottenham striker Harry Kane named the one player he would love to have played alongside above all others, picking out Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo. No, not that one, the Brazilian one!

Kane has been in great form for Spurs this season, scoring 26 goals in 27 appearances for his club, which includes a hat-trick in the Champions League against Apoel Nicosia in September.

His great form has even seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid, who have reportedly made him their prime transfer target in 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages

It is a former Los Blancos star that Kane has admitted to wanting to be in a strike partnership with, former Brazil forward Ronaldo. Speaking to ESPN, when asked which former striker he would have loved to partner, the 24-year-old said: "Brazilian Ronaldo. His ability, his all-round game was incredible. He had everything: pace, power, finishing, skills, passing.

"I didn't get to watch a lot of him on TV growing up but when I've watched YouTube and highlights of clips from the past, I'd have loved to have played alongside him."

The England international also said he has targeted matching the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in their success, but admitted it comes with sacrifices. Speaking about Ronaldo and Messi, he said: "They've been such good players over the last ten years or so, and dominated football and rightly so.

"They'll go down as two of the best ever players. To even be up there and beat them is something I'm proud of. For me, it's about doing it every year. Not just beating them but winning as many trophies as they've won."