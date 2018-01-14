Alan Pardew Praises Baggies 'Confidence' After Hard-Fought Victory Over Traveling Brighton

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Alan Pardew was full of praise for his West Brom side following their 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, with Jonny Evans and Craig Dawson scoring the vital goals for the Baggies on Saturday.

The hosts ended a long winless run help get some breathing space at the foot of the table, with Swansea's 1-1 draw against Newcastle keeping Carlos Carvalhal's side two points worse off than West Brom.

" The stadium was so brilliant for us, it really was. I’ve talked about it and pleaded for it, but my goodness they gave it to me in bucket loads and it helped us," Pardew said, as quoted by the West Brom website.

"That’s how we’ve got to play and that’s the confidence I expect. We passed it well at times, we created chance after chance and we could have had three or four.

"Obviously a new manager comes in and the set-plays start falling away, so I changed them and we worked hard on them with myself and big Darren Moore - and we got our reward.

"We’ve got good, aggressive players at set-plays and that’s going to be massively important going forward.

"The promise we’ve shown was delivered, and that was great," he added.

"All in all it’s been a great day for West Brom and I’m delighted for the players and the fans."

