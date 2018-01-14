Antoine Griezmann Hits Up Paul Pogba on Instagram as Fans Clamour for the Work of 'Agent P'

It's no secret that Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann are close friends, and Manchester United fans are on their midfielder's case again following an Instagram interaction between the pair.

The Red Devils have been away in Dubai this week to undertake training and some mid-season relaxation, and Pogba uploaded a picture of himself dressed in a red and white attire for his 20.2m followers.

⚪️🔴🔝 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:10am PST

Incidentally, red and white happen to be the same colours Atletico Madrid play in, prompting Griezmann to comment 'ATLETICO MADRID' on the post.

Pogba has not responded to his friend's banter yet, but United supporters have been trying to urge the midfielder to revisit his 'Agent P' persona, as reported by MEN Sport.

'Agent P' was credited with luring Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford over Chelsea and Stamford Bridge, and fans think Pogba's influence could be enough to tempt Griezmann to the Theatre of Dreams.

Griezmann commenting on Pogba's Instagram post pic.twitter.com/umnTP18dx1 — United Report (@ManUtdReport_) January 13, 2018

Griezmann came close to joining the Red Devils last summer, once describing his chances of moving as '60%', but the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Atleti's transfer ban, meaning the club would not have been able to sign an replacement for the player.

The former Real Sociedad forward remained with the club out of loyalty, but has been linked with a move away from the club for a large part of the season, especially with Diego Costa having officially signed.

There are no rumours that United want to come back in for Griezmann yet, and recently Liverpool's odds to sign the 26-year-old were slashed by bookmakers, although Guillem Balague claims the rumours are 'nonsense'. Barcelona are also in the running to sign him.

