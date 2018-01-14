Antonio Conte Reveals Mutual Feeling of 'Contempt' With Jose Mourinho Following War of Words

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated the feeling of "contempt" is mutual between himself and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho following their war of words. 

Both the Italian and the Portuguese chiefs traded have verbal blows in one another's direction since the turn of the year, with the catalyst seemingly the latter's comments claiming he does not feel he has to "behave like a clown" whilst watching his side from the touchline. 

The 54-year-old's remarks seemed to anger his Blues counterpart, with the Stamford Bridge leader branding his opposite number a "little man" and "fake" following Mourinho appearing to reference a ban Conte served for failing to report match-fixing while working in Italy - an accusation he was later exonerated from. 

The Manchester United boss called an end to their spat on Friday, after claiming he had "hurt" the 48-year-old and revealing his harbouring feelings of "contempt" towards him. 

Following Chelsea's goalless draw with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, the Italian echoed those comments, insisting his outlook was very much mutual. 

"I think that I said (I'd) stop the story", Conte said after his side's stalemate, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But, it (contempt) is the same for me. I don't know if he said this for me. But I'm not worried. I sleep very well."

Chelsea are set to visit Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League on February 25, unless the Blues are able to get the better of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final later this month, with the Wembley Stadium final scheduled for the same day. 

