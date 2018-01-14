Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Refuses to Answer Whether or Not His Side Deserved Win Over Eibar

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has refused to answer whether or not his side deserved their 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday evening. 

Los Rojiblancos defeated Eibar in what was a very forgettable match at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Sunday. Kevin Gameiro's strike gave Atletico all three points, with the away side only managing 33% possession.

Speaking after the game, Simeone refused to answer the question of whether or not his side deserved the win and stated that regardless of the performance the result is the most important thing, as quoted by Marca.

"I will never speak about justice, whether I win a match or lose a match. The result is what it is.

"The situations in front of goal are important for us to know that the team is in good shape."

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak was outstanding on the night, however his manager refused to overly praise the Slovenian and insisted that the goalkeeper did his job - which is to save shots.

"He played the way he always has to. He worked just as well as the other players, and the team benefits from collective effort.

"This starts with the forwards, then the defence and then Oblak with his talent solves problems as his did today."

The win brings Atletico closer to league leaders Barcelona, with only six points currently separating the two sides. Up next for Los Rojiblancos is a home fixture against Sevilla in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey.

