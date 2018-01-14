Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Wolfsburg: BVB Lack Killer Instinct in Disappointing Home Draw

In the final game of the first Bundesliga matchday of 2018 Borussia Dortmunddisappointingly drew 0-0 at home against Wolfsburg.





Dortmund created a lorry load of chances, however they lacked a killer instinct in front of goal. The draw means that die Schwarze-Gelbe remain fourth, with Wolfsburg also remaining 12th.

The home side began the game without two of their best players this season, with Christian Pulisic injured and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended by the club for disciplinary reasons. Youngster's Jadon Sancho and Alexander Isak took their places and the pair looked bright throughout the game.

The returning Lukasz Piszczek linked up well with Andrey Yarmolenko, and in the 21st minute the pair combined and nearly opened the scoring. Piszczek crossed the ball low and hard across the Wolfsburg box and from just six yards out Yarmolenko missed the target completely.

It wasn't just one way traffic however, and in the 36th minute die Wölfe almost took the lead, but German Daniel Didavi's shot was saved brilliantly from Roman Bürki.

Swedish youngster Isak had the best chance of the first period and should have put his side ahead. Mario Götze played a fantastic defense splitting pass, however from close range Isak smashed the ball against the angle of post and bar - it remained all square at the break.

Dortmund came out the better in the second period, and again they created a brilliant chance to break the deadlock. After a lightening quick counter-attack, Götze squared the ball to Yarmolenko and the Ukrainian all alone with only the keeper to beat smashed the ball over the bar - not his first bad miss of the match.

Dortmund began to take control of the match, and once again they hit the woodwork, this time from a close range shot from Sancho, after Shinji Kagawa played a brilliant low ball across the face of the goal.

Der BVB continued to miss chances, and they were almost punished for their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal. In the 64th minute, Belgian Divock Origi put in a beautiful cross and new signing Renato Steffen completely messed his header up and failed to hit the target from just six yards out.

Both sides pushed for a winner, however the score remained level, and Wolfsburg left the Signal Iduna Park with a lucky point.