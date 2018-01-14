Carlos Carvalhal Calls for VAR Use After Swansea Denied Penalty in Newcastle Draw

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Carlos Carvalhal has called for the introduction of video technology in the Premier League after Swansea were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The Swans had a decent shout for a spot kick after Mo Diame appeared to move his arm in the direction of a goalbound effort in the first half of the contest at St. James' Park.

Speaking via Sky Sports after the game, Carvalhal urged the relevant authorities to consider bringing in video assistant refereeing (VAR) technology for next term in a bid to end the uncertainty over decisions and teams missing out on crucial points as a result.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He bemoaned: "It's impossible from what I saw on the bench. I would not be honest if I said I saw from the bench. But of course, you know the technology these days, our assistant said it was a clear penalty.

"When I saw in the video, it was a clear penalty because the ball went towards the goal and he opened his arm, in my opinion, the arm is not in a natural position. When he opened the arm, it's a clear penalty and red card also. We are unlucky."

Jordan Ayew had fired the away side into a second half lead, but Joselu's equaliser on 68 minutes ensured that the points were shared between the Magpies and the Swans.

(You may also be interested in Carlos Carvalhal 'Expects' Alfie Mawson Stay After Board Promises Not to Sell Key Players)

The Premier League's bottom club have now taken four points from a possible six on their travels under Carvalhal's guidance, and the ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss explained that there was more to come from his side ahead of a couple of tough upcoming games.

He added: "In the last two away games, we've got four points, which is very positive. We are progressing, but it's not just the results. Today we had more possession than Newcastle, and had possession with intent to attack.

"We will make it difficult for them [Liverpool and Arsenal]. The attitude in all the games has been fantastic - they are upset today because they wanted to win, but we will give a good answer in these two games.

"We want to jump up positions. After the win at Watford, and now today, I believe that more people will think we can change positions."

