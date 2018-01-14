Dortmund Striker Aubameyang Calls Out German Journalist for Use of 'Racist' Language in Article

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed he is being attacked by journalists, and made an example out of one in particular for his use of 'racist' language.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday night to make his feelings known about the situation, uploading screenshots of the article in question and a Google search of the term 'affenzirkus'.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Aubameyang's search for the term shows that he may be right to have some complaints over Kicker reporter Marc Schwitzky - 'affenzirkus' translated means 'circus of monkey', and an image search brings up a monkey performing a nazi salute.

Although surely not intentional, the wording is definitely clumsy and arguably should not have been passed for publication, and Aubameyang closed his post with a request of his followers to judge for themselves.

In the eyes of Schwitzky though, there is no issue to speak of. He wrote on Twitter: "Sorry, but I think it's in my case totally exaggerated criticism. I wrote not a single set of judgemental, but only quotes and specified sources. Is there something factually incorrect about my article?"

The Gabonese striker, who has been linked with a £64m move to China, will try and put the situation behind him as he takes to the field on Sunday as Dortmund welcome Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Aubameyang, who has 13 goals in 15 games and has still received criticism from the German press, is just two shy of a century for Dortmund, who he joined in 2013 from Saint-Etienne.

