FanView: How Tottenham Struck Gold by Signing the Criminally Underrated Heung-min Son

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Tottenham have a fully-fledged superstar on their hands in Harry Kane, and two budding ones in Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen - but there is one man in the Spurs team that continally managers to evade his due credit.

One man that is never really lavished with praise in the same way by the press as his aforementioned teammates, and it's starting to become a crime.

South Korean wizard Heung-min Son signed for Spurs in the summer of 2015 for £22m, and the cynics were out in force to suggest that he was being bought for one reason and one reason only.

Those people are starting to look a little bit silly, with Son fast developing into a top class winger - his goal against Everton on Saturday evening was his fifth consecutive home goal for the Lilywhites, which is a joint-record with Jermain Defoe, and his 40th for the club in all competitions. And he now has eight this season in the Premier League, which is more than the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and Eden Hazard.

That really is a fine return for somebody who hasn't always been viewed as an indispensable starter by Mauricio Pochettino - and it sounds like he's definitely starting to gain that status in the eyes of his manager.

The Argentine said, via HITC: "It's three months we've been talking about Sonny's performance. He's showing he's more mature than last season and his performances are helping the team a lot. He, today, everyone can see that he's on more of a level, the belief and confidence that show in every game is fantastic. He's been doing so well this season of course."

He may have got himself on the scoresheet once again on Saturday, but it was his all round game that caught the eye; his ability to take up excellent attacking positions, his inclination to be direct and take people on, his intelligence to wreak havoc by seeking space away from his natural left wing, and his admirable willingness to do the defensive duties Pochettino is so big on.

His man-of-the match performance against the Toffees was simply just another day at the office for Son, who has been quitely been killing it all season for Spurs.

The club are absolutely on to a winner with him because he, like Harry Kane, just gets it. It always helps being a great player, but having a great attitude to accompany that goes a long way in the eyes of football fans - that is part of the reason the Spurs faithful adore him.

Following his stunning strike against West Ham, Son did not talk up his own performance or say how it was probably the best goal he's ever scored, he instead rued the fact that he was Spurs couldn't take all three points, and that is Son personified - a man who declines to basque in his own fantastic abilities and instead chooses to ride the wave of love for the game.

(You may also be interested in Eriksen & Son Set for Improved Contracts Despite Defenders WageDemands Stalling Renewal).

And it doesn't stop there - Son is supposedly a tremendous character behind the scenes, with Pochettino explaining how well liked he is by his teammates in the dressing room. Sometimes you can see evidence of that on a Saturday or Sunday via a quirky handshake, or a video clip from training in midweek.

It can be argued that he could start for any one of the other top five clubs in the Premier League, so it's extremely important for Spurs to end their trophy drought soon before they lose a genuine star footballer. With Son playing as well and as consistently as he is though, that wait for a trophy may soon be over.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters