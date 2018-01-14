FanView: How Tottenham Struck Gold by Signing the Criminally Underrated Heung-min Son

Tottenham have a fully-fledged superstar on their hands in Harry Kane, and two budding ones in Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen - but there is one man in the Spurs team that continally managers to evade his due credit.

One man that is never really lavished with praise in the same way by the press as his aforementioned teammates, and it's starting to become a crime.

South Korean wizard Heung-min Son signed for Spurs in the summer of 2015 for £22m, and the cynics were out in force to suggest that he was being bought for one reason and one reason only.

🇰🇷 Son Heung-min became only the second player to score in five consecutive home #PL matches for @SpursOfficial, after @IAmJermainDefoe in 2004 pic.twitter.com/1Fb0Q0uWBx — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2018

Those people are starting to look a little bit silly, with Son fast developing into a top class winger - his goal against Everton on Saturday evening was his fifth consecutive home goal for the Lilywhites, which is a joint-record with Jermain Defoe, and his 40th for the club in all competitions. And he now has eight this season in the Premier League, which is more than the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and Eden Hazard.

That really is a fine return for somebody who hasn't always been viewed as an indispensable starter by Mauricio Pochettino - and it sounds like he's definitely starting to gain that status in the eyes of his manager.

He can't stop scoring!



Heung-min Son has now scored in 5 consecutive home Premier League games for Spurs. 🔥



A feat only Jermain Defoe had previously achieved for the club.



BT Sport 1 HD 📺 pic.twitter.com/m6EpMAUlV7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2018

The Argentine said, via HITC: "It's three months we've been talking about Sonny's performance. He's showing he's more mature than last season and his performances are helping the team a lot. He, today, everyone can see that he's on more of a level, the belief and confidence that show in every game is fantastic. He's been doing so well this season of course."

He may have got himself on the scoresheet once again on Saturday, but it was his all round game that caught the eye; his ability to take up excellent attacking positions, his inclination to be direct and take people on, his intelligence to wreak havoc by seeking space away from his natural left wing, and his admirable willingness to do the defensive duties Pochettino is so big on.

#thfc attacker Heung-Min Son has scored more @PremierLeague goals this season (8) than Alexis Sanchez, Riyad Mahrez, Eden Hazard and Anthony Martial. — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) January 13, 2018

His man-of-the match performance against the Toffees was simply just another day at the office for Son, who has been quitely been killing it all season for Spurs.

The club are absolutely on to a winner with him because he, like Harry Kane, just gets it. It always helps being a great player, but having a great attitude to accompany that goes a long way in the eyes of football fans - that is part of the reason the Spurs faithful adore him.

Following his stunning strike against West Ham, Son did not talk up his own performance or say how it was probably the best goal he's ever scored, he instead rued the fact that he was Spurs couldn't take all three points, and that is Son personified - a man who declines to basque in his own fantastic abilities and instead chooses to ride the wave of love for the game.

🗣️ Sonny: "It's not just me because without your teammates it's difficult to play well." #COYS pic.twitter.com/4CJ6oB9xbd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 13, 2018

And it doesn't stop there - Son is supposedly a tremendous character behind the scenes, with Pochettino explaining how well liked he is by his teammates in the dressing room. Sometimes you can see evidence of that on a Saturday or Sunday via a quirky handshake, or a video clip from training in midweek.

It can be argued that he could start for any one of the other top five clubs in the Premier League, so it's extremely important for Spurs to end their trophy drought soon before they lose a genuine star footballer. With Son playing as well and as consistently as he is though, that wait for a trophy may soon be over.

