Fulham Monitor Norwich Striker Following £8m Offer From Derby

Fulham are to keep a close eye on the situation of Nelson Oliveira at Norwich, after Derby supposedly tabled an offer of £8m.

The striker, who signed from Benfica in 2016, has struggled to show consistency in the Championship this season and is being linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The Portuguese international has managed seven league goals so far this season but the Canaries are understood to have their reservations about the 26-year-old.

As reported by the Sun, Fulham are closely monitoring Oliveira, who is also being courted by Premier League strugglers Swansea and Championship leaders Wolves.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Norwich need to trim their wage bill and would be open to doing business this month over Oliveira since parachute payments will cease in the summer.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants a fresh face up front with Rui Fonte struggling to make his mark at Craven Cottage since joining from Braga.

(You may also be interested in Tottenham Frontrunners to Race to Sign Teenage Fulham Starlet Ryan Sessegnon).



The 27-year-old has scored just one league goal in 20 appearances and has clearly had difficulty adapting to the tough division, and Oliveira could be the man to provide a shake up.

The Cottagers have been going steadily in the Championship this season and sit just out of the play-off places in eighth.