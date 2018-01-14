Fulham Monitor Norwich Striker Following £8m Offer From Derby

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Fulham are to keep a close eye on the situation of Nelson Oliveira at Norwich, after Derby supposedly tabled an offer of £8m.

The striker, who signed from Benfica in 2016, has struggled to show consistency in the Championship this season and is being linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The Portuguese international has managed seven league goals so far this season but the Canaries are understood to have their reservations about the 26-year-old.

As reported by the Sun, Fulham are closely monitoring Oliveira, who is also being courted by Premier League strugglers Swansea and Championship leaders Wolves.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Norwich need to trim their wage bill and would be open to doing business this month over Oliveira since parachute payments will cease in the summer.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants a fresh face up front with Rui Fonte struggling to make his mark at Craven Cottage since joining from Braga.

(You may also be interested in Tottenham Frontrunners to Race to Sign Teenage Fulham Starlet Ryan Sessegnon).

The 27-year-old has scored just one league goal in 20 appearances and has clearly had difficulty adapting to the tough division, and Oliveira could be the man to provide a shake up.

The Cottagers have been going steadily in the Championship this season and sit just out of the play-off places in eighth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters