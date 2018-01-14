Ilkay Gundogan Hails 'Father Figure' Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Manchester City's Trip to Liverpool

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed Jurgen Klopp was like a father figure to him at Borussia Dortmund as he prepares to face off against his former coach for the first time in English football.


The Citizens travel to Anfield to face the German's Liverpool on Sunday afternoon knowing a win could help them extend their buffer at the top of the Premier League to 18 points over second place Manchester United. 

However, on a more personal level, as the 27-year-old Sky Blues orchestrator makes the short trip to Merseyside this weekend he will have the chance to be reunited with his former manager for the first time since their time together in the Bundesliga following the player's plague of injuries since making the switch to the Etihad Stadium. 


Gundogan shot to fame during his five-year stint at the Signal Iduna Park, where he was mentored by Klopp and part of the celebrated BVB outfit which claimed one league championship and Deutscher Pokal, as well as two German Super Cups. 

Ahead of their meeting, the VfL Bochum academy graduate has opened up about what life was like working under his former boss, claiming his managerial methodologies meant he was seen more as a father figure, rather than just a coach. 


"Kloppo was like a father to me and his speeches can be extremely motivating", the midfielder said, as quoted by AS.

"There were times when he took the whip out, but he also embraced you and said, 'Boy, everything is okay'". 

This is not the first time Klopp has been referred to in this manner, with current Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane also echoing Gundogan's statement in December of last year. 

The Reds have the chance to become the first side to beat Manchester City domestically this season on Sunday, and doing so would lift themselves above Chelsea into third in the Premier League on goal difference. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters