Jay Rodriguez Faces FA Enquiry Following Alleged Comments Towards Brighton Defender Gaëtan Bong

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez is set to be reported to the Football Association after a remark he allegedly made in the direction of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaëtan Bong.

The supposed incident in question was reported to the referee during the Baggies' 2-0 win over the Seagulls at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon. 

It is thought that the second-half altercation took place as the England international pinched his nose, with the incident being reported to match officials afterwards. 

Neither manager were willing to comment on the nature of the matter following the match, but confirmed the claim had been passed on to the referee, who is obliged to include it in his match report, meaning it will be looking into by the FA. 

“Gaëtan Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that has been said to him", Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said following his side's defeat, as quoted by The Guardian

"It’s been handled in the correct manner by the referee. The referee is aware of what the allegations are and that will go through to the FA.

“I’m aware of the allegations. All I can say is it was dealt with in the correct manner and the nature of the allegations the FA will deal with.”

The 28-year-old attacker, however, denies the claim made towards him, according to boss Alan Pardew. 

"There’s been an allegation made by the Brighton full-back to the referee and that allegation will go to the FA", the 56-year-old said. 

"I can only say on my behalf, because I haven’t seen the incident, knowing Jay Rodriguez I find it very difficult to understand if I’m honest. 

"Jay Rodriguez claims the allegation, whatever the allegation is, is untrue."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters