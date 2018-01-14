Jay Rodriguez Faces FA Enquiry Following Alleged Comments Towards Brighton Defender Gaëtan Bong

West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez is set to be reported to the Football Association after a remark he allegedly made in the direction of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaëtan Bong.

The supposed incident in question was reported to the referee during the Baggies' 2-0 win over the Seagulls at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

It is thought that the second-half altercation took place as the England international pinched his nose, with the incident being reported to match officials afterwards.

On the Jay Rodriguez and Bong incident. Looked to me that JRod did the classic put-down when players get heated and close. 'Your breath smells mate'. Bong has misinterpreted it and complained to Atkinson. JRod and Pardew looked incredulous at the accusation. — Matt Wilson (@mattwilson_star) January 13, 2018

Neither manager were willing to comment on the nature of the matter following the match, but confirmed the claim had been passed on to the referee, who is obliged to include it in his match report, meaning it will be looking into by the FA.

“Gaëtan Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that has been said to him", Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said following his side's defeat, as quoted by The Guardian.

If you’re wondering what Jay Rodriguez said to Gaetan Bong in the West Brom V Brighton match. He told him that his breath stinks. It’s one of the oldest ones in football. I've seen many players do it. — Secret Footballer (@TSF) January 13, 2018

"It’s been handled in the correct manner by the referee. The referee is aware of what the allegations are and that will go through to the FA.

“I’m aware of the allegations. All I can say is it was dealt with in the correct manner and the nature of the allegations the FA will deal with.”

The 28-year-old attacker, however, denies the claim made towards him, according to boss Alan Pardew.

I find it hard to believe that Jay Rodriguez has allegedly racially abused a Brighton player. One of the nicest footballers I’ve ever met, always had time for the fans when at #SaintsFC — Rob Price (@SaintRobinho86) January 13, 2018

"There’s been an allegation made by the Brighton full-back to the referee and that allegation will go to the FA", the 56-year-old said.

"I can only say on my behalf, because I haven’t seen the incident, knowing Jay Rodriguez I find it very difficult to understand if I’m honest.

"Jay Rodriguez claims the allegation, whatever the allegation is, is untrue."