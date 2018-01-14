Jermaine Jenas Dubs Spurs Duo Harry Kane & Mauricio Pochettino as 'Irreplaceable'

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

In light of recent speculation, both both manager and player Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane have been linked away to bigger clubs. Though, former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has warned against the selling of the pair as he dubbed them as 'irreplaceable' figures at the club.

With Harry Kane constantly being linked to clubs abroad, so has Pochettino, who with each passing week has become more of a likeable candidate to take over Zinedine Zidane's struggling Real Madrid in La Liga.

However, speaking after Saturday's evening Tottenham's 4-0 win over Everton - where Harry Kane bagged himself another brace - Jenas spoke of the importance of both Kane and Pochettino. He said (via  HITC): “I think Tottenham have two people at the club who are irreplaceable, Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“Everyone else, they may move on, but it’s so important that they keep them.”

Despite Jenas placing huge importance on Kane and Pochettino, other players have shown their worth to the club. Son Heung-Min got himself on the scoresheet again, as well as securing the man of the match award against Everton, showing his value to the club. Elsewhere, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have proved that along the season that they can step away from Kane's shadow.

With the crushing win against Everton Spurs stay in 5th position, keeping on the precipice of the top four. Harry Kane added to his goals tally this season with two goals, which now puts him on 20 goals for the season. 


Spurs now travel to Southampton next week for their next fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters