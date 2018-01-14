Jermaine Jenas Dubs Spurs Duo Harry Kane & Mauricio Pochettino as 'Irreplaceable'

In light of recent speculation, both both manager and player Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane have been linked away to bigger clubs. Though, former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has warned against the selling of the pair as he dubbed them as 'irreplaceable' figures at the club.

With Harry Kane constantly being linked to clubs abroad, so has Pochettino, who with each passing week has become more of a likeable candidate to take over Zinedine Zidane's struggling Real Madrid in La Liga.

However, speaking after Saturday's evening Tottenham's 4-0 win over Everton - where Harry Kane bagged himself another brace - Jenas spoke of the importance of both Kane and Pochettino. He said (via HITC): “I think Tottenham have two people at the club who are irreplaceable, Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“Everyone else, they may move on, but it’s so important that they keep them.”

Despite Jenas placing huge importance on Kane and Pochettino, other players have shown their worth to the club. Son Heung-Min got himself on the scoresheet again, as well as securing the man of the match award against Everton, showing his value to the club. Elsewhere, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have proved that along the season that they can step away from Kane's shadow.

With the crushing win against Everton Spurs stay in 5th position, keeping on the precipice of the top four. Harry Kane added to his goals tally this season with two goals, which now puts him on 20 goals for the season.





Spurs now travel to Southampton next week for their next fixture.