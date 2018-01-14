Jurgen Klopp Admits Why He Turned Down Manchester United Before Taking the Liverpool Job

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted why he chose the Liverpool job over the possibility of taking on the Manchester United job. The German was afforded the chance to take over the helm at Old Trafford when they came calling; United had planned for him to replace David Moyes who was sacked in 2014, though Klopp decided more upon allure of managing Liverpool.

Klopp, at the time of Moyes' sacking, was still manager at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, though after a disappointing season he announced that he would be leaving at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why he turned down Manchester United's job offer https://t.co/YMi9MQ5BpR pic.twitter.com/iy5n9aJIyq — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 13, 2018

In an interview with Sky Sports pundit, and former Liverpool player Phil Thompson, Klopp detailed the events of United courting his services. He told Thompson (via Liverpool Echo): "Yes, there was interest.

"Manchester United, yes, they were interested a year or a year and a half before, but it didn't feel right.

"I couldn't say Man United is not my club, it didn't feel right."

However, United wasn't the only Premier League club vying for Klopp, as both Manchester City and Tottenham approached the German for the managerial role at their club. Klopp went on further to confirm these approaches.

He added: "A lot of clubs called and I said 'No, no chance, I need to make a break now'. Even my wife knew, if Liverpool is calling, I go.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"When Liverpool called, I had no chance. It was actually too early for my plans. I said, 'Wow, come on!'

"But then coming here and feeling the spirit immediately, it was just, for me, a match in heaven."

Klopp's Liverpool side take on leaders City on Sunday in a top of the table clash. The Reds are currently 4th, only three points away from second place.