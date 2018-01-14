Liverpool Dealt Big Blow With Virgil van Dijk Unlikely to Be Passed Fit to Face Man City

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Liverpool are likely to be without their new signing Virgil van Dijk for their game at Anfield on Sunday with Manchester City.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman has a tight hamstring and is likely not to be risked against the Premier League leaders, in what could be a massive blow to the defensively fragile side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp shelled out £75m on the former Southampton defender, and he is the man tasked with patching up the club's leaky defence but he may not be present to face City, who are by far and away the division's leading scorers.

It will mean that Dejan Lovren, much maligned this season, will likely come in as van Dijk's replacement alongside Joel Matip, which will not fill Reds supporters with a great deal of confidence.

The Croat has been suspect so far this season and has been at fault for a number of goals but could establish a new reputation as an able deputy if he steps up in van Dijk's likely absence.

The Dutchman became an instant hit with the Anfield faithful by scoring a headed winner against Everton in the FA Cup last week, but may be forced to wait to make his mark in the Premier League for his new club.

Liverpool will be hoping for a far better performance than when they last played City - the Reds lost 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in September after Sadio Mane was sent off for a challenge on Ederson.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters