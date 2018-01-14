Liverpool Dealt Big Blow With Virgil van Dijk Unlikely to Be Passed Fit to Face Man City

Liverpool are likely to be without their new signing Virgil van Dijk for their game at Anfield on Sunday with Manchester City.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman has a tight hamstring and is likely not to be risked against the Premier League leaders, in what could be a massive blow to the defensively fragile side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp shelled out £75m on the former Southampton defender, and he is the man tasked with patching up the club's leaky defence but he may not be present to face City, who are by far and away the division's leading scorers.

It will mean that Dejan Lovren, much maligned this season, will likely come in as van Dijk's replacement alongside Joel Matip, which will not fill Reds supporters with a great deal of confidence.

🤕 Virgil van Dijk will miss today’s game with a minor hamstring injury, according to the Liverpool Echo. pic.twitter.com/Tu2Bii09yh — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 14, 2018

The Croat has been suspect so far this season and has been at fault for a number of goals but could establish a new reputation as an able deputy if he steps up in van Dijk's likely absence.

The Dutchman became an instant hit with the Anfield faithful by scoring a headed winner against Everton in the FA Cup last week, but may be forced to wait to make his mark in the Premier League for his new club.

Liverpool will be hoping for a far better performance than when they last played City - the Reds lost 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in September after Sadio Mane was sent off for a challenge on Ederson.

