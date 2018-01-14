Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Admits 'Every Player Has a Price' Amid Henrikh Mkhitaryan Rumours

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be sold if Manchester United receive the right price for his services.

The Armenian midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, but has struggled to perform with any consistency during his spell at the club.

And Mourinho has hinted at a potential sale should clubs meet United's demands for Mkhitaryan.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"My approach to players is that every player has a price," Mourinho said - quoted by Sky Sports. "It doesn't matter who he is. It doesn't matter the level. It doesn't matter the prestige, the status. I think every player has a price.

"And I am not the kind of blind manager...blind in the sense of, this player is untouchable, can never be sold. I think every player has a price.

"So when the transfer window is open, it's also open for any club that is interested in our players. Then it's up to us to make the decision: yes or no.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It's up to us to decide what we think is the right price. But Mkhitaryan played the last match in the FA Cup and probably will play the next one [against Stoke].

"He's a little bit the same in relation to other players that are involved in this gossip of the transfer market.

"He is our player and a very good player. So Saturday [he is] training, then Sunday [he is] selected and Monday [he will] play."

Mkhitaryan has been linked with a switch to Arsenal as a potential makeweight for United target Alexis Sanchez.