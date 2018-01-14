Medical Madness: Shanghai Shenhua Turn Their Attentions Away From Superstars to Sign Madrid's Doctor

Chinese Super Ligue side Shanghai Shenhua have at least for the moment turned their attentions away from attracting the world's best players, to pinch Real Madrid's First Team Doctor.

The team, managed by Gus Poyet, have become known for plundering the biggest sides in Europe for their most talented assets, but they have now seemingly moved on to the Medical side of business.

Clearly in an attempt to ascertain any kind of Dave Brailsford-esque edge they can, Shanghai have torn Madrid's First Team Doctor Joaquin Mas Ribas from his post in the capital, according to the Doctor's Facebook page.

In a heartfelt message, Ribas, who was evidently passionate about Los Blancos, confirmed he was set to leave his position at the Santiago Bernabeu, and transferring to the Far East.

In his statement, he thanked his fellow staff at Madrid as well as the 'great generation of footballers' he was present alongside in his time there, and recounted the numerous celebrations and victories he had with the team.

The 40 year old, who has previously worked at Levante and Valencia in La Liga, also posted a commemorative video of his time at the club.

This is not the first time Real Madrid have been approached by a Chinese club in this transfer window, with reports of Chinese Champions Guangzhou Evergrande making a massive offer for superstar Gareth Bale emerging last week.

CHANDAN KHANNA/GettyImages

Ribas will join a host of familiar faces in Shanghai, including former Inter midfielder Fredy Guarin, and ex Premier League marksmen Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins.

Undoubtedly their most famous export was Carlos Tevez, who became the highest paid footballer in the world (with an estimated £650,000 a week contract) when he joined from Boca Juniors this time last year.

However, in the last few days Tevez has rejoined his boyhood club, following a desperate year in China, in which he never appeared settled, nor ascertained an acceptable level of fitness.