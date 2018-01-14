Mike Ashley Confirms Newcastle January Transfer Budget & Rafa Benitez Targets £10m Pepe Reina

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Newcastle United are set to renew their interest in Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina this month, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez reportedly receiving the green light for a £10m swoop by owner Mike Ashley, according to reports. 

The Spaniard has been left increasingly frustrated since the start of the month due to the lack of assurances made by the business tycoon regarding how much funding is available for some much-needed additions. 

Those concerns are reportedly still rife within St James' Park, with the 53-year-old chief only recently returning from holiday. 

However, according to The Sun, following Benitez labelling his priority targets for the window, Ashley has since agreed to set aside some cash in order to make at least two of those deals happen. 

One of which is Napoli custodian Reina, who, despite maintaining his regular first-team spot at the Stadio San Paolo this term - making 27 appearances across all competitions, is said to be unhappy and keen to force a move away from the Serie A giants. 

The report claims that Ashley has agreed to a £10m budget in order to coax the 35-year-old away from Italy this month, however the former Liverpool shot stopper's high wage expectations could prove a stumbling block in any potential move to Tyneside. 


Another area where Benitez is keen to strengthen is in attack, with the former ex-Real Madrid coach keen to land a frontman who can aid their Premier League survival on loan. 

The newspaper claim that the Spaniard has been afforded wages of up to £100k-per-week in order to secure any one of his targets, more than enough, you would think, for the type of player Newcastle would be able to attract to the club in their current situation. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters