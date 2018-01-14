The Reason Why Jurgen Klopp Is Not Willing to Sign Thomas Lemar as a Replacement for Coutinho

January 14, 2018

As you are fully aware by now, Coutinho has left Liverpool for £145m, joining Barcelona in La Liga, and therefore, a replacement is needed for the tricky Brazilian. 

Thomas Lemar has been heavily linked with a move away from AS Monaco, with Liverpool being the likely destination due to their newly found fortune. However, this will not be the case. 

Give Me Sport have reported that Klopp will not be pursuing the French forward, mainly due to the two clubs having different opinions on what they value the player. 

Monaco have requested a transfer fee within the region of £90m for the forward, which coincidentally is the same price tag which they accepted from Arsenal in the previous transfer window. However, Lemar decided against the move due to personal reasons. 

Klopp on the other hand, has decided that the Frenchmen is worth no more than £60m. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Monaco forward will be joining the Merseyside team anytime soon. 

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp has turned his attentions to Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, however, the German side are unlikely to want to see the American leave until 2019 when his contract expires. 


In addition to this, Riyad Mahrez appears to be another target for Liverpool as the Leicester City winger will look to force an exit from the King Power Stadium. 

With the January transfer window about to slam shut, the Merseyside will look to find a replacement for their much loved Brazilian. 

