Report Claims West Ham Have Entered the Race to Sign Highly Rated Swansea Defender

West Ham could make a move to sign Swansea defender Alfie Mawson this month - if their approaches for other players fare unsuccessfully.

David Moyes is on a mission to address 'squad imbalance' at the London Stadium and is thought to be looking at a number of targets this month to help improve the squad.

The Irons have improved a lot since the Scot took over in November and have pulled away from the relegation zone, but the 54-year-old is keen to shake up his squad a little going forward.

He is understood to be after a holding midfield player and a central defender, and he has been linked with moves for Newcastle's Chancel Mbemba and Liam Moore of Reading, but the Daily Star reports that Swansea's Mawson could also be targeted.

The 23-year-old Englishman was impressive last season and gained attention for his goalscoring exploits from defence.

This term his form has not quite been the same, but he remains a highly promising player and Swansea know the talent they have on their hands and have therefore slapped a £50m price tag on his head, which shouldn't be met by the Hammers.

Mawson has also been linked with Celtic and Everton, who have more money than West Ham, but a bid by either of those teams around that figure would still arguably be highly unlikely.

New boss Carlos Carvalhal's stance over the player is certainly clear. He said: "When I signed [as manager last month] it was very clear we would try and bring in players to improve the team, We will not sell the best players in January, the message is clear.

"I have had guarantees from the chairman, but it depends if someone comes in and gives £50m, £100m, £250m."