Rio Ferdinand Admits Former Side Doesn't Have What it Takes to Hijack Alexis Sanchez Deal

The battle for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez seems to be winding down, with all signs pointing towards the Chilean heading towards the blue part of Manchester. It is likely that the wantaway striker will be playing for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with just the small matter of 'when' to be ironed out, and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand seems to think so.

BT Sports pundit Ferdinand was forced to concede any notion of Sanchez potentially joining his former club United as opposed to City. United boss Jose Mourinho - as of recent - has been plotting to intercept the Sanchez move, as the issue of whether he signs in January or in the summer is yet to be determined.

"Manchester City looks like the place to go for him."



"That looked like it hurt." 😱



"When we get to the break, I'm going to speak to the lady and ask for some tissues." 😂@rioferdy5 on Alexis Sanchez's future... ️👀 pic.twitter.com/tWlwZSKwPN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2018

Speaking on BT Sports' Premier League Tonight, Ferdinand was candid about his former team not having the means to lure Sanchez away from his return to Guardiola:

With City well-equipped to take on the monumental challenge of a potential quadruple trophy haul, as well as the stylistic pull of the way they play football, Ferdinand himself admitted that he himself would choose City over United.

A fee is still yet to be agreed with between Arsenal and Manchester City, and it looks likely that the deal may drag on towards the closing stages of the transfer window. Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger will hope to secure himself the best fee possible, as well as securing Sanchez's replacement.

The 29-year-old Chilean will be entering his potential new club who lead the Premier League by 15 points over his other suitors United. City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in a Super Sunday clash.