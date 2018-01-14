Sean Dyche Please With Burnley Side Despite Five Game Winless Run After Palace Defeat

Sean Dyche said he's still pleased when he looks at the table, despite his Burnley side not winning in five matches after the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Burnley's last win was against Stoke on the 12th of December, but still sit impressively in seventh in the Premier League table.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking in his post-match conference after the Palace game, Dyche said: “Bit of tough run at the minute but over the season it’s hard to judge. Couple of decisions have went against us, injuries but I’m pleased when I look at the league table.”

Burnley were completely dominated by Palace in the first half, but managed to stage an admirable comeback in the second half, despite not being able to force an equaliser.

“Second-half much more productive, we’re playing a side that have a bit more structure, more simplicity and some times when you play people it can be tough.”

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Dyche also commented on the brief performance of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who made his first appearance for the club as a substitute since his loan move from Tottenham.

“Pleased with flashes, he’s broke through and nearly found a pass that makes a difference.

“So little moments but I think there’s more to come. He’s got to grow and it takes time for him to adapt to what we do.”

The Clarets boss also complimented his opposite number after the game, talking about how Roy Hodgson has turned Palace's season around.

“He’s doing terrific, we sat chewing the fat over the realities and non-realities of the game.

“He’s a great guy to listen to and he’s a great guy and I did more listening than talking.

“It’s not a surprise that Roy’s work but that is down to him and his staff and players delivering.”