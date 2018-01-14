Sergio Ramos Hilariously Trolled After Posting Image of Himself in Bizarre Outfit During Real Loss

January 14, 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' Saturday afternoon was one to forget after being trolled online for his rather peculiar choice of clothing while watching his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Villarreal. 


Pablo Fornals' deft lob with just three minutes remaining sentenced Los Blancos to their second successive La Liga defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and their first ever home defeat to the visitors, leaving them still flailing 16 points behind Barcelona at the peak of the Spanish top-flight. 

If witnessing his side's uninspiring display, and not for the first time this season, was not bad enough for the Spaniard, he then felt the full wrath of social media after taking to Instagram to post a photo of himself in attendance


Ramos was ruled out of the matchday squad due to a calf injury that had also seen him sidelined during Real's disappointing 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo last weekend, but watched on from an executive box inside the stadium. 


However, despite another lacklustre display on the pitch, fans turned their attention to the 31-year-old off it, who was donning ridiculous matching shoes, polo top, cap and coat all in a rather offensive blue. 

As you would expect, it did not take long for the creative amongst them to put their minds at work, and the results were truly hilarious. 


Ramos was photoshopped behind the desk of a DIY store, with the Batman logo on his chest and working for Dominos Pizza, among many others. 



Barcelona have the chance to add more insult to Ramos and Madrid when they travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, knowing a victory for Blaugrana would see the Spanish capital side drift closer to Alaves in the final relegation spot to that of the league leaders. 

