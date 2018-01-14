Stephan El Shaarawy Eyes January Premier League Move With Mid-Table Clubs Alerted

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

AS Roma attacker Stephan El Shaarawy could be set for a move to the Premier League this winter, with a host of mid-table clubs being offered the services of the forward, according to reports. 


The 25-year-old made the switch from AC Milan to their fellow Serie A giants back in 2016 in a deal worth around £12m, signing a four-year deal which secured his future at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2020 .


However, despite this, and his recent resurgence of form, according to Italian sports TV network Rai Sport, as quoted by Football Italia, the Italy international could be set to exit ‎Giallorossi this month, with a move to England's top-flight touted. 

The report states that, even though no clubs have been revealed, a number of mid-table Premier League sides have been offered the opportunity to sign El Shaarawy before the end of January. 


The Genoa youth product has played outside the bounds of his home nation just once before, taking to France for a six-month loan spell with Ligue 1 side Monaco. 


During that time, from the summer of 2015 to the following January, the attacker struggled to make an impact, netting just twice in his 15 showings across all competitions. 

However, since his return to Italy, particularly with Roma, El Shaarawy has found form once again, netting 12 goals last term for Roma, as well as helping his side reach the last-16 of the Champions League this time around, including finding the back of the net twice in his side's 3-0 group stage win over Chelsea. 


But whether the 25-year-old has what it takes to produce outside of his home nation remains to be seen, but, any Premier League mid-table outfit possessing a player with such quality would certainly bolster their attack. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters