Stephan El Shaarawy Eyes January Premier League Move With Mid-Table Clubs Alerted

AS Roma attacker Stephan El Shaarawy could be set for a move to the Premier League this winter, with a host of mid-table clubs being offered the services of the forward, according to reports.





The 25-year-old made the switch from AC Milan to their fellow Serie A giants back in 2016 in a deal worth around £12m, signing a four-year deal which secured his future at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2020 .





However, despite this, and his recent resurgence of form, according to Italian sports TV network Rai Sport, as quoted by Football Italia, the Italy international could be set to exit ‎Giallorossi this month, with a move to England's top-flight touted.

The report states that, even though no clubs have been revealed, a number of mid-table Premier League sides have been offered the opportunity to sign El Shaarawy before the end of January.





The Genoa youth product has played outside the bounds of his home nation just once before, taking to France for a six-month loan spell with Ligue 1 side Monaco.





During that time, from the summer of 2015 to the following January, the attacker struggled to make an impact, netting just twice in his 15 showings across all competitions.

MAN OF THE MATCH | 🎖️ | #RomaSPAL



Complimenti a Stephan #ElShaarawy, il più votato nel nostro sondaggio! 👏👏👏



🎥 Il video della sua prestazione ➡️ https://t.co/OpncxcEEAH pic.twitter.com/oBWpNeNAHu — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) December 3, 2017

However, since his return to Italy, particularly with Roma, El Shaarawy has found form once again, netting 12 goals last term for Roma, as well as helping his side reach the last-16 of the Champions League this time around, including finding the back of the net twice in his side's 3-0 group stage win over Chelsea.





But whether the 25-year-old has what it takes to produce outside of his home nation remains to be seen, but, any Premier League mid-table outfit possessing a player with such quality would certainly bolster their attack.