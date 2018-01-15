6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend as Man City's Premier League Unbeaten Run Ends at Liverpool

Wow. What a weekend. Fans of the Premier League were given some incredible entertainment over Saturday and Sunday, culminating in the frantic game between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

That match will be remembered for years, but there was still plenty of excitement elsewhere as Tottenham thrashed Everton and Bournemouth bested Arsenal.

As we recover from a couple of days of nonstop action, here are our favourite moments from the Premier League this weekend.

Best Assist

Dele Alli has received plenty of stick so far this season, but for all the criticism, the midfielder still has five goals and seven assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

And in the comfortable victory over Everton, the England international delightfully flicked Son Heung-min's pass into the path of Christian Eriksen, who finished with aplomb past the helpless Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The gulf in quality between the two sides at Wembley must have been alarming for Sam Allardyce, who has now seen the Toffees lose three league games on the trot.

Best Pre-Match Preparation

Saido Berahino can't get anything right at the moment. The former England under-21 striker is yet to score for Stoke, despite signing for the Potters last year and making 25 appearances in all competitions since.

His misfortune continued on Sunday, as the 24-year-old turned up at Stoke's training ground for the coach to Old Trafford to play Manchester United - only to realise he had arrived a day early.

Saido Berahino turning up in his match-day tracksuit ready for Stoke’s trip to Manchester United, buts it’s tomorrow...😂🤦‍♂️



(🎥IG/kurtzouma) pic.twitter.com/rBtOYBGnDy — FTS Football (@FromTStands) January 14, 2018

Berahino was caught on video and jokingly mocked on social media for wearing a full match day tracksuit.

The striker will no doubt be eager to start the post-Mark Hughes era with a decent result against United on Monday evening.

Best Managerial Performance

Crystal Palace were in disarray earlier in the season and near certainties to be relegated, so bad was their start under former manager Frank de Boer.

Crystal Palace have now taken 17 points from their last 10 Premier League games; only the current top-four have more points in the same time period.



What a job Roy Hodgson is doing down at Selhurst Park 👏 #BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/lSPlVObHCX — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) January 13, 2018

However, the job Roy Hodgson has done is almost unbelievable, with the Eagles now boasting three wins in their last six games and sitting comfortably in 12th.

While any of the teams in the bottom half of the table could still be sucked into the relegation dog fight, Palace can feel confident with their form and with players like Wilfried Zaha, you'd back them to stay up.

Best Goal

Huddersfield may have been disposed of surprisingly easily by West Ham, but Joe Lolley probably netted the goal of the weekend with his curling left-foot equaliser.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was responsible for Mark Noble's opener, but made amends 15 minutes later, cutting in from the left and firing past Adrian.

It mattered little as the Terries were blown away in the second half by West Ham, with Manuel Lanzini bagging a double after Marko Arnautovic netted a half volley, but Lolley's goal was still a memorable one.

Best Save

He may have conceded four against Spurs, but Jordan Pickford showed why he is so highly rated with an instinctive save with his feet from Son before clutching the follow up.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pickford wasn't helped by his defence, with Phil Jagielka comfortably past the peak of his powers at 35 and Mason Holgate not yet adept at dealing with a striker of Harry Kane's quality.

Best Game

Sure, there were plenty of errors from both sides, but for pure entertainment you'll be hard-pressed to find a better game this season than Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday.

City's unbeaten run was finally ended by the Reds, who were 4-1 up before goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan set up a tense finale.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City are still huge favourites for the Premier League title and have arguably played the hardest game of their run in, but Liverpool can take huge pride from their dismantling of what was statistically the league's best defence before Sunday.