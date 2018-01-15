Algerian Journalist Claims Riyad Mahrez Wants to Leave Leicester City & Board Have Agreed to Exit

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez remains one of the high profile Premier League stars who could potentially be making a move during the January transfer window.

Foxes manager Claude Puel has insisted that the Algerian star will not be sold this window, but according to reports from Algeria and France the decision to sell Mahrez may have already gone over Puel's head.

Algerian journalist Nabil Djellit, who writes for French outlet France Football, has claimed that Mahrez does indeed want to leave Leicester City. Furthermore, Djellit claims that Mahrez has an agreement with the club's chairman that will allow him to leave this month.

Info : Riyad #Mahrez veut toujours quitter Leicester. Il dispose d'un bon de sortie de son président. Claude Puel souhaite le conserver. Logique, il est dans son rôle. Le joueur lui a envie d'autre chose.... pic.twitter.com/uFHsR5QWxS — Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) January 15, 2018

Manager Claude Puel remains adamant on keeping Mahrez at the King Power Stadium, as the midfielder has been integral to the club's recent resurgence in form. Mahrez has eight goals and seven assists in all competitions this term.

But Mahrez is said to be looking for a fresh challenge and remains keen on a move. His 'gentleman's agreement' with the club's board will allow him to leave the Foxes in January.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Mahrez was close to leaving Leicester last summer. Arsenal were said to be interested in the midfielder, and Italian side Roma had a bid rejected by the Foxes. Arsenal reportedly remain keen as they eye a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. Liverpool are also targeting the Leicester star as a potential successor to Philippe Coutinho.

Leicester have fought their way back into the top half of the Premier League table and currently sit in eighth place. They face Fleetwood Town in an FA Cup third round replay in their next tie, followed by a league meeting with Watford.