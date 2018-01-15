Arsenal's Woes Continue as Bordeaux Owner Insists Alexis Sanchez Replacement Malcom is 'Not Leaving'

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Arsenal's January woes have been compounded on Monday morning, as Bordeaux owner Nicolas de Tavernost has insisted long-term Arsenal target and potential Alexis Sanchez replacement Malcom will "not be leaving".

The Garonne outfit have seriously struggled for form this season despite the starlet Brazilian's individual brilliance, and precariously sit 13th in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has netted seven times this term - with the majority coming by way of sensational long-range strikes - and has assisted teammates on five occasions; leading to serious interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this January.

Arsenal's superstar talisman Sanchez looks to be on the move to Manchester imminently; with Jose Mourinho currently the favourite to land the Chilean's signature. As a result, Arsene Wenger has turned to Malcom as a realistic winter target, with the North London club desperate to sign a quality replacement and fast.

However the French club's owner has his own criteria this season and isn't keen to give up his star asset, asserting to French publication L'Equipe that "Malcom will not be leaving."

De Tavernost continued, querying: "What if we got an immediate loan deal back? I don’t see that being in the interests of the club to do that. We’ve not spoken about it and it’s not something we’re working on."

Malcom has been nursing a slight injury this month and only made the bench for Sunday's league clash against OGC Nice.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters