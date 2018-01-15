Arsenal's Woes Continue as Bordeaux Owner Insists Alexis Sanchez Replacement Malcom is 'Not Leaving'

Arsenal's January woes have been compounded on Monday morning, as Bordeaux owner Nicolas de Tavernost has insisted long-term Arsenal target and potential Alexis Sanchez replacement Malcom will "not be leaving".

The Garonne outfit have seriously struggled for form this season despite the starlet Brazilian's individual brilliance, and precariously sit 13th in Ligue 1.

Malcom (20) has contributed to a greater % of his team's league goals this season than any other U23 player in Europe's top five leagues.



• 52.2%

• 7 goals

• 5 assists



Bordeaux on his back. 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kP7PEowThI — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) January 14, 2018

The 20-year-old has netted seven times this term - with the majority coming by way of sensational long-range strikes - and has assisted teammates on five occasions; leading to serious interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this January.

Arsenal's superstar talisman Sanchez looks to be on the move to Manchester imminently; with Jose Mourinho currently the favourite to land the Chilean's signature. As a result, Arsene Wenger has turned to Malcom as a realistic winter target, with the North London club desperate to sign a quality replacement and fast.

However the French club's owner has his own criteria this season and isn't keen to give up his star asset, asserting to French publication L'Equipe that "Malcom will not be leaving."

Just had strong hint from top source that @ManUtd looking like the next destination for Sanchez. Not done yet though. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 14, 2018

De Tavernost continued, querying: "What if we got an immediate loan deal back? I don’t see that being in the interests of the club to do that. We’ve not spoken about it and it’s not something we’re working on."

Malcom has been nursing a slight injury this month and only made the bench for Sunday's league clash against OGC Nice.