Despite ongoing reports, Bayern Munich's chief executive Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has insisted that a deal has not been reached regarding a move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The German star is out of contract with Schalke in the summer, and some news outlets have already reported that Bayern Munich have sealed a move for Goretzka on a free transfer. Rummenigge has played down such claims, but believes a deal can be struck within the next few days.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the Bayern chief reported that a deal with Goretzka is yet to be agreed upon. He said: "you only have an agreement, when the contract is signed and the player passed the medical tests. We are not that far yet."

A number of Premier League clubs have also been linked with Goretzka over recent months. Liverpool are said to be still interested in the midfielder despite the strong links with Bayern, as are Manchester United.

Ultimately Goretzka still needs to make his final decision regarding his future, and Rummenigge believes that decision will be made soon. He added, "Now the player has to decide, I heard the decision will be made within the next days, so before the end of January.

"And of course it would be very nice, if he decides to join Bayern Munich."

Goretzka has been out of action for Schalke since the start of December with a leg injury, but is eyeing a return later this month. The German midfielder has four goals in the Bundesliga this season, and in 2017 he scored six goals on international duty for Germany.