Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stöger Admits His Side Weren't Ruthless Enough Following Home Draw

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has admitted that his side weren't ruthless enough in their 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday evening.

Die Schwarze-Gelbe had a lorry load of chances to score in the game, but failed to convert any of them into a goal. Speaking after the game, Stöger admitted that he wasn't happy with the result and that his side lacked a killer instinct in front of goal, as quoted by the clubs official website.

FT @BVB 0-0 @VfLWolfsburg_EN



Dortmund forced to share the spoils after missing a number of clear opportunities to win the game.



For Wolfsburg, it's a valuable point gained following a spirited performance.#BVBWOB pic.twitter.com/uMfEi5IhkB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 14, 2018

"I'm not entirely satisfied. We had the clearer chances and if you don't convert them, it can be dangerous against a team like Wolfsburg. Even though we were better, we still did not manage to keep up the pressure for the full 90 minutes.

"We had good spells but weaker ones too. If you don't have the consistency for the full 90 minutes, then that's not enough. In the end we were not quite ruthless or effective enough.

"But the determination was there throughout. Wolfsburg are not the kind of team you can beat at a canter."

Dortmund were without their talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the Gabon international was not selected by Stöger because the striker missed a team meeting on Saturday. BVB were also without the injured Christian Pulisic, their best player this season.





Youngsters Jadon Sancho and Alexander Isak were given their first starts of the season, and the two impressed, however the pair did spurn two great opportunities to break the deadlock.

(You may also be interested in Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Wolfsburg: BVB Lack Killer Instinct in Disappointing Home Draw)





The draw leaves Dortmund fourth in the league, and with a trip to Hertha Berlin up next, die Schwarze-Gelbe will be hoping that Aubameyang and Pulisic will be back for the crunch fixture.