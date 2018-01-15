Chelsea Give Newcastle United Deadline for Kenedy Transfer With Brazilian's Future Still Undecided

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Chelsea have given Newcastle United a deadline of the end of next week before they learn whether or not Kenedy will be allowed to leave the Blues and join the Magpies on loan.

The Brazilian hasn't played much for Chelsea this season, and with Newcastle currently looking for recruits, Kenedy would be more than an adequate signing. The Blues have reportedly told the Northerners that they must wait until next week to find out whether or not they can sign the left-winger.

The 21-year-old moved to Chelsea back in 2015 for a fee in the region of £6.3m. Kenedy has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge since his arrival and has only featured 26 times for the Blues in all competitions. 

If Kenedy were to move to St.James' Park it would be the second loan for Kenedy to a Premier League side, after he spent a season with Watford back in the 2016/17 season. The move could be beneficial for Newcaslte, as there won't be a question mark over a lack of Premier League experience for Kenedy, with the Brazilian spending the last three years of his career in England.

As for Chelsea, after a disappointing home draw against Leicester City, in which the Foxes had the better chances, the Blues will look to bounce back in their next fixture against Norwich City in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.

