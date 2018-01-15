Eddie Howe Praises Attitude of Bournemouth Players After 'Huge' Win Over Arsenal

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has heaped praise on his players after Sunday's 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries came from behind to secure a surprise victory thanks to quickfire second-half goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Ibe.

And Howe, speaking after the game, stressed the importance of what he described as a "famous win".

"It is a huge win for us. Every win in the Premier League is important," Howe told BBC Sport. "It was a tight game, not a lot in it but we showed the spirit and desire to come back from a losing position.

"I am delighted with the attitude of the players today. Our fitness levels were very good today, statistically we are one of the fitter teams in the division.

"In this division if you can get two or three wins your whole outlook can change, then if you get two or three defeats it all changes, we have just tried to be very stable.

"We will enjoy tonight, that was a famous win for the club."

He added: "We had to do it the hard way. To come back and actually win is another boost for us. We were very energetic. Our substitutes made a difference and made us more effective in an attacking sense."

Victory saw Bournemouth climb to 13th in the Premier League standings, level on points with Huddersfield and four clear of the relegation zone.