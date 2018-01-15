Everton Youngster Henry Onyekuru Targeting World Cup Spot After Knee Injury Fears Ease

Everton striker Henry Onyekuru has received a welcome boost to his World Cup dreams with Nigeria after discovering he will not require surgery.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Belgian giants Anderlecht this season, but returned to his parent club after being carried off with a serious looking knee injury in December.

As reported by the Daily Mail, it was initially feared that Onyekuru could miss up to six months with knee ligament damage, but those fears have now been allayed after treatment from leading in London from knee injury specialist Andy Williams.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

The £7m signing from KAS Eupen is expected to rejoin Anderlecht after completing his recovery in England, where he will look to prove his fitness before Nigeria name their World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in Russia.

The Nigerian striker was bought to Goodison Park last summer by then manager Ronald Koeman, with the youngster believed to have turned down moves to West Ham and Arsenal in order to move to Merseyside.

He has nine league goals to his name in 19 Pro League appearances for Anderlecht this season, also playing in all six of Anderlecht's group games in the UEFA Champions League.

Should all go as planned with his recovery, England fans can expect to see Onyekuru lining up for the Super Eagles in a pre-tournament friendly at Wembley on June 2.