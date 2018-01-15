Report: Arsenal Lining Up Move For Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has endured disciplinary problems with Borussia Dortmund but that hasn't dissuaded Arsenal from putting him at the top of the shopping list.

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Arsenal are on the brink of losing superstar talisman Alexis Sanchez to one of the Manchester clubs, with Jose Mourinho now favorite to land the Chilean's signature.

It's safe to say Gooners aren't too keen on the prospect of life without Sanchez; after rolling over at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat to 13th-placed Bournemouth, but finally some positive news proceeds a woeful January for the Arsenal faithful.

Arsene Wenger is lining up a sensational move for long-term target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this winter, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague revealing: "Arsenal are going to go for a few signings in the next few days."

"One they want to close and finalise is Aubameyang. They are willing to pay €60m [£53m] and they hope Borussia Dortmund accepts that... They are very optimistic that will be the case," he claimed on his YouTube channel.

"It'll take longer than Alexis [to complete the signing]. That's the player they are putting all their eggs in the basket for. They think he will be a perfect replacement for Alexis and will work well with Lacazette.

"Arsenal wanted Aubameyang in the summer but they are trying to get him now."

Sanchez was entirely absent from proceedings on Sunday and Wenger revealed after the defeat that Sanchez' future will be resolved in "the next 48 hours."

He rounded off, adding: "I don't master the rhythm of it, but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters