Arsenal are on the brink of losing superstar talisman Alexis Sanchez to one of the Manchester clubs, with Jose Mourinho now favorite to land the Chilean's signature.

It's safe to say Gooners aren't too keen on the prospect of life without Sanchez; after rolling over at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat to 13th-placed Bournemouth, but finally some positive news proceeds a woeful January for the Arsenal faithful.

Arsene Wenger is lining up a sensational move for long-term target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this winter, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague revealing: "Arsenal are going to go for a few signings in the next few days."

"One they want to close and finalise is Aubameyang. They are willing to pay €60m [£53m] and they hope Borussia Dortmund accepts that... They are very optimistic that will be the case," he claimed on his YouTube channel.

"It'll take longer than Alexis [to complete the signing]. That's the player they are putting all their eggs in the basket for. They think he will be a perfect replacement for Alexis and will work well with Lacazette.

"Arsenal wanted Aubameyang in the summer but they are trying to get him now."

Sanchez was entirely absent from proceedings on Sunday and Wenger revealed after the defeat that Sanchez' future will be resolved in "the next 48 hours."

He rounded off, adding: "I don't master the rhythm of it, but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all."