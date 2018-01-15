Inter Midfield Maestro Joao Mario Reportedly Turns Down Watford Approach

Inter midfielder Joao Mario has reportedly turned down a move to the Premier League after rebuffing Watford's advances.

The Portuguese international has been linked with Manchester United in recent times after rumours surfaced of a potential swap deal involving United misfit Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to Calciomercato, the central midfielder has now rejected the opportunity to link up with fellow countryman Marco Silva at Vicarage Road, as the Hornets don't match his European ambitions.

Silva, who enjoyed his greatest success to date whilst in charge of Greek giants Olympiacos, managed Joao Mario for a season during his time at Sporting CP and is reportedly keen to strengthen his midfield options after a poor run of form.

Joao Mario meanwhile, who signed for Inter in a whopping €40m deal in 2016, is also understood to be on the radar of five-time Europa League winners Sevilla, with a move to Los Rojiblancos said to be more favourable for a player looking to establish himself on the European stage.





Inter are understood to be reluctant to part with the player, but may look to strike a deal with the La Liga outfit as they continue to monitor Joaquin Correa. The 23-year old Argentine has struggled for minutes in Spain this season, with reports suggesting that a player plus cash deal may be offered to the Nerazzurri in attempt to prize Joao Mario away.

The 24-year old has 31 international caps to his name for Portugal, having represented the Euro 2016 winners at every youth level available.