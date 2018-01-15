Jordi Alba Trolls Real Madrid After Barcelona's Remarkable Comeback Against Real Sociedad

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has rubbed salt into the wounds of Real Madrid fans, after the Catalans' victory over Real Sociedad coupled with Los Blancos' home defeat against Villarreal saw Ernesto Valverde's side go 19 points ahead of their rivals.

The Spaniard was on duty for the Catalan side as they roared back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat bogey team Real Sociedad on Sunday, with Paulinho, Luis Suarez and Leo Messi all getting on the score-sheet to complete a 4-2 comeback.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

The victory leaves Barca with a huge lead over fierce rivals and reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid, who fell 1-0 to Villarreal at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to further compound their disappointing campaign.

And speaking after the game, Alba noted that a 19-point gap would never be accepted by his club's supporters, if they were the ones on the sour end.

"If Madrid led us by 19 points, in Barcelona they would kill us," Alba declared, via Marca"Nineteen is a huge difference, but we must not forget that Real Madrid will fight until the end."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Alba also explained why he thinks the La Liga giants are doing so well this season. Barca haven't lost a single game under new boss Ernesto Valverde, despite losing Neymar over the summer, as well as having to play most of their matches without his replacement, Ousmane Dembele.

"The secret is the team," he said. "Everyone is involved in defending, pressing and winning the ball back, although it's true that the differences are made by the strikers."


Sociedad were probably the one team Real's players were counting on to do them a solid, with La Blaugrana failing to beat the side at the Estadio de Anoeta on every visit since 2007. But it wasn't to be, as the leaders proved an unstoppable force, even after staring a two-goal deficit in the face.

"We have known how to suffer here," Alba added. "And we've won three very important points in a stadium where we haven't won for so long."

