Jurgen Klopp Insists There Was 'No Alternative' to Attacking in Liverpool's Win Over Man City

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that there is "no alternative" to playing attacking football for sides hoping to defeat Manchester City.

The Reds were 4-3 winners over Pep Guardiola's previously unbeaten side at Anfield on Sunday, racing into a 4-1 lead in the second-half before being pegged back late on.

And Klopp claimed after that the dramatic entertainment on show was a "nice commercial" for the Premier League.

“You have no alternative if you want to beat City," said the German coach - quoted by the Guardian. "You could sit deep in your box and hope nothing happens but we are Liverpool and we should try to win this way. 

"The way we pressed in the second half was outstanding, on a different planet. It is a historical day. It may be the only game City lose this season because they are so strong.”

Klopp added that playing defensively against City would amount to "standing on the edge of your box, hoping to win the lottery".

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The league leaders attempted to mount an unlikely comeback, and appeared to have gone close late on when Sergio Aguero headed just wide from a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick.

But Klopp was unconcerned, instead focussing on the spectacle of his side's win.

"It's just a nice commercial for Premier League football, to be honest, and the whole world was watching it," he said. "If somebody didn't like football until now then probably they will say: 'Ah that's why you watch it all the time.' I'm really happy about it."

