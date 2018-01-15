Juventus Plan Huge Transfer Coup With North London Duo Identified as Prime Targets

Serie A leaders Juventus are planning a number of major forays into the transfer market this summer, with a few Premier League stars being linked with a move to the Turin outfit.

Despite a move for Liverpool's Emre Can being heavily linked, Juventus are reportedly eyeing moves for more of the Premier League's most talented players.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

According to reports in Italy, both Tottenham Hotspurs' Christian Eriksen and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil are being targeted by I Bianconeri, with the Italian giants looking for further midfield reinforcements, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Arsenal's German talisman Ozil looks to be the most likely of the duo to make the switch from London to Turin, with the 29-year-old out of contract with the Gunners in the summer.

Manchester United has been linked with a move for the German playmaker however, with a deal for Alexis Sanchez reportedly imminent, there have been doubts cast regarding whether or not the Red Devils have the financial clout to bring in Sanchez's Gunners teammate.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Spurs' Danish star Eriksen has been monitored by Juventus for some time, and the summer transfer window potentially provides an ideal opportunity for the Old Lady to swoop for the 25-year-old.

With the Premier League's Champions League qualification spots being hotly contested this year, should Spurs fail to secure a top four finish they could be set to lose out on one of their star players as the allure of joining a dominant side in the league and Europe may prove to be an irresistible proposition of the Denmark international.

As well as Eriksen and Ozil, Juventus are being linked with Lazio and Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, who will also be available for free in the summer. However, Lazio look close to striking a deal that would see the Dutchman extend his contracts in Rome, at least temporarily