Leicester Submit £2.5m Bid for Marseille Wide Man Bouna Sarr as Riyad Mahrez Speculation Heats Up

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Leicester have made a bid of £2.5m for Marseille's right sided utility man Bouna Sarr, according to reports.

The Guinean international is a right winger, who can also operate as a full back. Known for his athleticism and ability to get up and down the flanks, Sarr has impressed for Marseille in Ligue 1 this season, helping them to reach fourth in the table, just one point from second spot. 

FBL-FRA-LCUP-RENNES-MARSEILLE

At just 25-years-old, he is still young, and Leicester manager Claude Puel knows him well from his time managing in the French league with Nice. 

According to The Daily Mail the offer may already have been rejected by the club, but Leicester are likely to come back with a revised offer in the coming days, in hope of tempting Marseille to let Sarr go.

Some Foxes' fans may see the move for Sarr as a sign that the Foxes' hierarchy are already planning for life after star man Riyad Mahrez, who continues to be linked with a move away from the club. 

The Algerian has been pivotal to Leicester's good form under Puel and has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, where he could help to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho, as well as to Arsenal.

