Leroy Sane Claims Bayern Munich Defender 'Talked' Him Into Man City Transfer

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has claimed that his international teammate, Joshua Kimmich, helped convince him to complete a move to the Etihad at the start of last season.

The 22-year-old joined Manchester City in 2016, completing a high-profile £45m transfer after an outstanding season with Schalke 04. 

Impressive performances in the Bundesliga often opens the door to a move to Bayern Munich. However, it was the Bavarians' versatile defender who told Sané to jump at the chance to play under Pep Guardiola.

"I appreciate that Bayern always wants to have the best German talents," Sané told Welt am Sonntag (via Goal). "But I was more attracted by the foreign country and by the chance to play in a team of the best trainer in the world.

"When Pep called me and told me that he wants me on his team, I instantly knew: ‘I want to join him.’ I followed his time at Barcelona, at Bayern and I played with Schalke against him. I recognised that he makes every player better.

"I also talked with Joshua Kimmich about Guardiola in this time. He also advised me: ‘Leroy, if Guardiola calls you and tells you that he wants you on his team, do it.'"

Sané's performances this season should earn him a place in Joachim Löw's Wolrd Cup squad this summer. Having already accumilated nine appearances for die Mannschaft, the 22-year-old will be hoping he can register his first senior international goal in Russia.

