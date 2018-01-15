Liverpool Fans React to 'Heroic' Dejan Lovren Act in City Demolition

Liverpool's first league game without Philippe Coutinho ended in a convincing victory over league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low strike gave Klopp's side the lead in the 10th minute, but City levelled things five minutes from half-time when Sane crashed a shot past Karius - following some unconvincing defending from the Reds.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 61st minute, thanks to a delightful chip from Roberto Firmino. A goal each from Mane (61) and Salah (68) looked to have guaranteed all three points, however, two late goals from Silva (84) and Gündogan (91) set up a tense finish, but Klopp's side held on for the deserved three points.

Morning, Reds! 🔴



What a night 💫 pic.twitter.com/xcvzRhWpzn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2018

In the aftermath of Liverpool's second goal, Roberto Firmino removed his top whilst celebrating - an act which resulted in the Brazilian being booked. However, it was Dejan Lovren's consequent response which Liverpool fans seemed to love.

The Croatian international picked up his teammate's shirt and held it aloft to the delight of the Anfield faithful.

guys guys, watching replays and Lovren holds Firmino's shirt up to the crowd in the celebration after Firmino's goal and it is glorious. — oh you beauty (but also known as nate) (@natefc) January 14, 2018

I need THAT photo of Lovren holding up Firmino’s shirt. ASAP. — Kop Talk (@KopTalk28) January 14, 2018

Did anyone else spot Lovrens brilliant piece of captaincy after Firmino scored? Tried to get his shirt back on in the hopes the ref hadn't noticed! 😂😂 — Philippa Smallwood (@Pippa35) January 15, 2018

Lovren though in that celebration. 😂😂😂 — Fab Fourmino (@SirBobbyFirmino) January 14, 2018

Lovren, who started in the centre of Liverpool's defence after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out through injury, hasn't always been popular on Merseyside.





Back in October, the 28-year-old shared a message which he had received on Instagram which read: "I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian prick.”

Lovren was consequently voted as Liverpool's Player of the Month for October, in what was a show of support from the Reds' fans following the death threat.