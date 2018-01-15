Liverpool Fans React to 'Heroic' Dejan Lovren Act in City Demolition

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Liverpool's first league game without Philippe Coutinho ended in a convincing victory over league leaders Manchester City on Sunday. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low strike gave Klopp's side the lead in the 10th minute, but City levelled things five minutes from half-time when Sane crashed a shot past Karius - following some unconvincing defending from the Reds.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 61st minute, thanks to a delightful chip from Roberto Firmino. A goal each from Mane (61) and Salah (68) looked to have guaranteed all three points, however, two late goals from Silva (84) and Gündogan (91) set up a tense finish, but Klopp's side held on for the deserved three points. 

In the aftermath of Liverpool's second goal, Roberto Firmino removed his top whilst celebrating - an act which resulted in the Brazilian being booked. However, it was Dejan Lovren's consequent response which Liverpool fans seemed to love. 

The Croatian international picked up his teammate's shirt and held it aloft to the delight of the Anfield faithful. 

Lovren, who started in the centre of Liverpool's defence after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out through injury, hasn't always been popular on Merseyside. 


Back in October, the 28-year-old shared a message which he had received on Instagram which read: "I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian prick.”

Lovren was consequently voted as Liverpool's Player of the Month for October, in what was a show of support from the Reds' fans following the death threat. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters