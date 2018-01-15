Man Utd & Liverpool Target Reveals He is Ready to Leave PSG With England His Preferred Destination

Lucas Moura has revealed that his time is up at PSG and that he wants a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year old, who has been a long-time target for the Red Devils as well as other Premier League suitors, including Arsenal and Liverpool, told the Independent: "I do not think I'm going to stay. Unfortunately, it's the end for me in Paris."

PSG's Lucas Moura: "Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so. After what the coach has said, it seems like this is the end of my Paris story." #FCNPSG https://t.co/cTZYvmrlD6 — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 14, 2018

"I like the English championship. The English league is the most hotly contested in the world. I’m going to sit down with my family and see what God has decided for me."





Moura has made only one start at PSG in Ligue 1 this season with the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar severely limiting his playing time. The Brazilian international has been at PSG since 2012 when he arrived from São Paulo.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

After taking time to adjust to European football, Moura came into his own during the last two seasons, recording 31 goals. He helped PSG to begin their dominance of French football as they won Ligue 1 in four successive seasons before being stopped by Monaco last season.

2017/18 has once again seen PSG dominate the league as they have only lost one game from their opening 20 fixtures and currently 11 points clear of last season's champions in second place.

However, it appears to be the end of the road for Moura who could well be joining Alexis Sanchez in signing for Manchester United in this January transfer window.