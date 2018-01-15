Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Confirms Fabian Delph Sidelined Indefinitely After Liverpool Loss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed makeshift left-back Fabian Delph will be sidelined for "a while" after being forced off on the half-hour mark during his side's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Citizens found themselves behind early on as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rifled home from range, before Leroy Sane pulled the scores level once again shortly before half-time.

However, a handful of calamitous defensive errors in nine second-half minutes from the visitors allowed the Reds to quickly extend their lead to three, with a trio of sensational finishes courtesy of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, proving enough to bring an end to City's 33-game domestic unbeaten run.

FT: Liverpool 4-3 Man City ✅



However, Delph was removed well before the tie reached boiling point after turning his knee in a clash with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Englishman has done a fine job as makeshift left-back since the injury to summer-signing Benjamin Mendy earlier in the season.

However, it looks as though Guardiola may be forced to rely on another within his squad in the coming weeks, after confirming the former Leeds United academy graduate is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

"He will be out, I think, for a while", the former Barcelona boss told a post-match news conference, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I don’t know if it will be a lot of time but he will be out for a while. It is his knee, he turned his knee."

Ukrainian youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko has performed credibly during domestic cup matches in the left-back position for City so far this season, and the Catalan may well be forced to utilise him once again until Delph can return to action.