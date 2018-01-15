Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Responds Brilliantly to Comparison Between Salah and Messi

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted in brilliant fashion to pundits comparing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to Barcelona hero Lionel Messi.

Salah has been one of the signings of the season, if not the signing, with the Egyptian tearing up the Premier League with his incredible speed and clinical finishing. 

Speaking after City's defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, in which Salah scored, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on the comparison of some pundits between Salah and Messi, and it's fair to say that the Spaniard was having none of it, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"A lot of respect for Salah. But while I respect a lot, I'll help him by telling him to try to avoid being compared with the other guy."

The questions came after Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrically over the Egyptian and said that Salah was 'Messi-esque'.


"It is Messi-esque what he's doing there. I'm not putting him on the same level, but the way he's got that low-centre of gravity and is so strong, you can't move him."

The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists already this season, and taking into account that the ex-Roma man is a winger - the figures seem even more outstanding. 


Salah's form this season has brought about rumors of a possible move to Real Madrid, which if the deal were to happen would be heartbreaking for Liverpool fans especially after the departure of Philippe Coutinho.

The defeat to Liverpool meant that City lost their unbeaten record in the league, and the gap between themselves and rivals Manchester United remains at 15 points. 

However with United playing against Stoke City on Monday, the gap is set to be clawed back to 12, and if City fall of the rails in the next few weeks we could potentially have an exciting climax to the season

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters