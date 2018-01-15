Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Responds Brilliantly to Comparison Between Salah and Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted in brilliant fashion to pundits comparing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to Barcelona hero Lionel Messi.

Salah has been one of the signings of the season, if not the signing, with the Egyptian tearing up the Premier League with his incredible speed and clinical finishing.

Speaking after City's defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, in which Salah scored, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on the comparison of some pundits between Salah and Messi, and it's fair to say that the Spaniard was having none of it, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

🎵 "We've got Salah!" 🎵

LIVE outside Anfield with Kevin Murphy and Marc Kenny​! 😂 pic.twitter.com/46V2hlF8HU — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 15, 2018

"A lot of respect for Salah. But while I respect a lot, I'll help him by telling him to try to avoid being compared with the other guy."

The questions came after Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrically over the Egyptian and said that Salah was 'Messi-esque'.





"It is Messi-esque what he's doing there. I'm not putting him on the same level, but the way he's got that low-centre of gravity and is so strong, you can't move him."

🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah in 2017/18 for Liverpool = 🔥🔥🔥



Games 30

Goals 24

Assists 7#UCL pic.twitter.com/wbV2Y2HMpi — Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 15, 2018

The 25-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists already this season, and taking into account that the ex-Roma man is a winger - the figures seem even more outstanding.





Salah's form this season has brought about rumors of a possible move to Real Madrid, which if the deal were to happen would be heartbreaking for Liverpool fans especially after the departure of Philippe Coutinho.

The defeat to Liverpool meant that City lost their unbeaten record in the league, and the gap between themselves and rivals Manchester United remains at 15 points.

However with United playing against Stoke City on Monday, the gap is set to be clawed back to 12, and if City fall of the rails in the next few weeks we could potentially have an exciting climax to the season