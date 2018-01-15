Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been appointed as the new manager of the Wales national side on a four-year contract.

This comes in the wake of Chris Coleman stepping down and taking up the post as Sunderland boss after the Welsh failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Giggs beat Coleman's assistant Osian Roberts and former Wales internationals Craig Bellamy and Mark Bowen to the job, with the trio also being interviewed for the vacant post.

The ex-United man made 64 appearances for his country between 1991 and 2007, but was on the end of much criticism as a result of him making himself unavailable on a regular basis, especially for friendly fixtures.

He was the immediate favorite for the role when Coleman departed, however, and will now have a chance to prove his worth as a manager, having done so as a player in an illustrious career with the Red Devils.

We’re wishing #MUFC legend Ryan Giggs all the best in his new role as Wales manager. pic.twitter.com/PpG4XPAEO0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2018

Giggs was also a candidate for the Swansea job back in 2016, but lost out to Bob Bradley, who did not survive very long at the helm.

He will have some huge boots to fill on the international scene, though, with Coleman having become Wales' most successful manager after leading the side to the semi-final stage of the Euros in 2016.

"I am so proud to have been given the honor of managing the national team," Giggs said after the announcement was made.

"The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for UEFA Euro 2020 excite me a great deal. I can't wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year."

His first priority will be qualification for the next European tournament, which comes around in 2020.